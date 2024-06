FRISCO — Thousands are without power after a transformer fire in Frisco.

Frisco firefighters were called to a grass fire in the 3900 block of Legacy Dr. around 2 p.m. Thursday. When crews arrived they found an underground electrical transformer was on fire.

Over 2,000 customers are currently without power, including The Star, Omni and Keurig-Dr Pepper.

This is a developing story,