2 Fort Worth firefighters suffer burn injuries in house fire, officials say

A fire tore through a home in Fort Worth late Monday night, leaving two firefighters injured, officials said.

The Fort Worth Fire Department told CBS News Texas that at about 10:40 p.m., crews were called to the fire at a home in the 7600 block of Crowley Road. When they arrived a few minutes later, firefighters saw heavy smoke.

FWFD said as firefighters made their way to the second floor, they were met with a sudden burst of heat and flames.

FWFD said that soon after the crews upstairs made a mayday call, a second alarm was issued, prompting more firefighters to respond.

The upstairs crew was found and brought outside to receive medical care, and two of those firefighters were taken to the hospital with burn injuries, officials confirmed.

Officials said three people lived at home, and the Red Cross is assisting them with their next steps.

At this time, the cause of the fire has not been released.