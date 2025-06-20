One person shot at Fort Worth FedEx facility after a fight in the parking lot, police say

One person is in critical condition after a shooting early Friday morning at a FedEx Ground facility in Fort Worth.

The Fort Worth Police Department said officers responded to the facility on Village Creek Road just after 4:30 a.m. During an altercation in the employee parking lot, someone fired five or six gunshots.

One victim was hit in the torso and taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said. One person was arrested.

Police have not identified anyone involved, or said what led up to the fight.

In a statement to CBS News Texas FedEx said, "We can confirm there was an incident in the parking lot of our Fort Worth facility earlier this morning. The safety and security of our team members is our highest priority, and we are cooperating fully with law enforcement's investigation. Any further questions should be directed to law enforcement."