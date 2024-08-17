Fight at Town East Mall food court leads to some early store closures

MESQUITE – A large fight in the food court area at Town East Mall resulted in some stores closing early Saturday, Mesquite police said.

Lt. Michael B. Kelly said the preliminary investigation indicated no shooting occurred at the mall.

"There was a large fight and chairs were thrown during the altercation," Kelly said in an email.

The mall remained open.

"There is no danger to the public," Kelly said, adding that officers were investigating the scene.

The incident occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m.