U.S. rolls past Czech Republic at World Cup, 105-64

The U.S. (3-0) bounced back from its scare the night before with a 105-64 rout of the Czech Republic, which was already eliminated after two losses, now three.

Breanna Stewart had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists to help the U.S. win its 33rd in a row in the tournament.

The four-time defending champion now has two days off.

Host Germany avoids early exit from women's FIBA World Cup, France sets 3-pointer record

Host Germany avoided embarrassment at the women's FIBA World Cup on Monday while Spain advanced to the quarterfinals and France set a record for 3-pointers.

Germany faced the prospect of elimination in its final group game against Mali but the host was never in danger in front of a sell-out crowd at the Berlin Arena with Frieda Bühner (21 points) and Luisa Geiselsöder (17) contributing to a comfortable 83-58 win.

France scored an unprecedented 22 triples in a comprehensive 111-56 victory over already-eliminated Nigeria (0-3).

Migna Toure's 3-point shot with 5:45 left was her team's 21st, breaking the three-day-old record of 20 set by Japan for 3-pointers in a single contest in World Cup history. Dominique Malonga notched the 22nd.

Gabby Williams led France (3-0) with 25 points and 6 rebounds. The Olympic finalists were already assured of their place in the quarterfinals.

Also in Group B, Hungary (2-1) defeated South Korea (1-2) 82-73 to finish second.

Iyana Martin led Spain to a 79-59 win over Japan with 20 points and four rebounds, sending Spain (2-1) straight through to the quarterfinals as Group A winner because of its head-to-head record against Germany (2-1).

Alima Dembélé's two free throws at the start gave Mali (1-2) its only lead against Germany as the host made sure of progress from a group that had been wide open with all teams 1-1 before their final games.

After the buzzer the German players went over to a corner and danced with the crowd. They then did a lap around the court and high-fived fans as they went off.

"There's no celebration," Germany coach Olaf Lange said. "The turnaround to tomorrow is too fast. The players need to recover now. Things get going again first thing tomorrow morning."

Germany faces South Korea on Tuesday to decide which progresses to the quarterfinals.

Japan vs. Hungary: quarterfinal spot on the line

Japan finished third in the group while Mali was eliminated despite its shock win over Spain on Saturday. Japan next plays Hungary on Tuesday.

China tops Italy, advances to playoff

After running the United States close the night before, Italy struggled to find the same energy levels in a 71-51 defeat to China, which secured second place in Group D and a playoff against Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

China's 7-foot-3 teenage sensation Zhang Ziyu scored 8 points while Han Xu lead the team with 19 points and 10 rebounds in front of a raucous crowd at the Max-Schmeling-Halle in Berlin.

Matilde Villa led Italy with 15 points and acknowledged the game against the U.S. on Sunday took a toll.

"We spent a lot of energy, mentally and physically, and I think we felt it," Villa told the Associated Press. "But yes, we didn't approach the game in the right way, and this has to be a lesson for us. Now we will take a day off, recover, and then we will think about the next game."

Italy (1-2), back in the tournament after a 32-year wait, next faces Australia on Wednesday for a place in the quarterfinals.

Belgium beats Australia, wins Group C

Emma Meesseman led Belgium straight to the quarterfinals with 22 points and 10 rebounds as the European champion topped Australia 80-68 for first place in Group C.

Belgium had a five-point lead heading into the fourth quarter and bolted in an 11-2 run. The Opals couldn't recover.

Belgium's Julie Allemand finished with seven assists to give her an all-time record 111 in World Cup play.

Puerto Rico eliminates Turkey, advances

Arella Guirantes scored 21 points and Puerto Rico finished strong to eliminate Turkey 75-71 earlier.

Puerto Rico was trailing by seven points going into the final quarter but Imani McGee-Stafford scored and Pamela Rosado followed with two 3-pointers to take a 59-58 lead.

Turkey power forward Elif Bayram went off injured early in the final quarter.

Turkey fans outnumbered their counterparts at the Max-Schmeling-Halle and they tried to put off Guirantes but couldn't stop her from securing the win with two free throws.

"We're gonna to show the world why Puerto Rico belongs," said Trinity San Antonio after scoring 18 points.