FFA students bring agriculture to Arlington's urban core

Goats and lambs might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Arlington. But at the Arlington Agriculture Center, they're front and center for students in the city's Future Farmers of America chapter.

"I like the idea of understanding them. We can never fully understand animals. They can't communicate with us, they don't speak English. They have their own ways of communicating," said one student.

Exploring identity and career paths

FFA, short for Future Farmers of America, gives students a chance to explore different parts of themselves—and for some, it's opened the door to a future in veterinary medicine.

"I want to be a veterinarian. It wasn't until I joined that I found out that I wanted to specialize in large animals," one student said.

"As I've made those bonds with animals it's definitely made me want to get into that health career. As in, helping the animals and developing a better relationship with them as well," another added.

Hands-on learning through Arlington ISD

The program, in partnership with Arlington ISD, offers students hands-on experience and coursework in veterinary medicine, agriculture business, small animal management, and animal science.

"I'm in vet med and I've taken agriculture business, small animal management and animal science," one student said.

Building bonds with animals

The students, all aspiring veterinarians, say the program has helped them better understand animals—both physically and emotionally.

"I like to be able to understand what goes on in their body and what goes on in their mind," one said.

Even stubborn goats teach lessons

Even when the animals don't cooperate, the students are committed to their goals.

"He's very stubborn. If he really doesn't want to do something he won't, he literally won't," one student said.

Still, they're pushing forward—stubborn goats or not—to turn their passion into a profession.