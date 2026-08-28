Pastor calls survival of Ferris church in 100-acre brush fire a miracle

If you ask Pastor Tyler Poole what saved Patrick Baptist Church in Ferris on Thursday, he believes it was a miracle.

"It's hard to explain all those things together as anything other than the hand of God in it," Poole said. "As tall as those flames were getting, as hard the wind was pushing, it was literally pushing the fire towards us. It really defies explanation."

The brush fire ignited near Malloy Bridge Road around 4 p.m. Poole said a church member first spotted the fire and alerted church staff. Within minutes, firefighters were at the scene, working to contain the flames. Poole and the church staff quickly evacuated.

"I was so worried that I think the house is gone, I think the house is a goner," he said.

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Surveillance video shows just how close the flames got and how quickly smoke filled the area. It wasn't until Poole saw aerial photos of the property that he realized the church and surrounding buildings were untouched.

Flames in the backyard had stopped near the church property line, burning only some of the church's grass. Then there was the propane tank.

"Logically, it should have raised the pressure of it and potentially caused a disaster," Poole said. "And even with their firefighting efforts, the fire still came in, and somehow that tank didn't go."

Along with flames surrounding the propane tank, a tree caught fire just inches from the pastor's parsonage.

"I see that, and I know there is both the human effort with those brave firefighters and doing everything they could, but there are still signs that despite their best efforts, there was God also working it, to ensure the protection of the property," he said.

The Wilmer Fire Department said the fire burned about 100 acres, with multiple agencies helping battle the flames. Fire Chief David Gifford said protecting lives and property is exactly what crews train for.

"We're extremely grateful that we did not lose any structures," Gifford said. "But the guys that were out there doing it did a great job of getting ahead of the fire and knocking it down."

Whether it was a miracle or simply the result of firefighters' work, Poole said the fire left him with a renewed sense of gratitude. He hopes it does the same for others.

"Don't take anything for granted, and when God does show you the mercy, take it as a sign to 'Man, I need to be more grateful and more active with what God has given me,'" Poole said.