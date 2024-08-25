Motorcyclist dies days after crash involving alleged drunk driver
ARLINGTON – The Arlington Police Department is investigating a deadly crash.
According to a press release, officers were dispatched to the intersection of South Watson and Webb Lynn Road at approximately 11:17 p.m. on Friday.
Kenneth Polk, 22, was driving a Dodge Charger eastbound on Webb Lynn Road when he ran a red light and struck a motorcyclist. He fled the scene but was quickly located nearby and arrested.
The motorcyclist, identified as 43-year-old Julie Maldonado, was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police were notified on Sunday that she has since died as a result of her injuries.
Investigators believe Polk was intoxicated at the time of the crash. Witnesses described his vehicle fleeing an unrelated hit-and-run incident involving a mailbox at a nearby residence.
He is now facing charges of intoxication manslaughter and collision involving death.