Motorcyclist dies days after crash involving alleged drunk driver

ARLINGTON – The Arlington Police Department is investigating a deadly crash.

According to a press release, officers were dispatched to the intersection of South Watson and Webb Lynn Road at approximately 11:17 p.m. on Friday.

Kenneth Polk, 22, was driving a Dodge Charger eastbound on Webb Lynn Road when he ran a red light and struck a motorcyclist. He fled the scene but was quickly located nearby and arrested.

The motorcyclist, identified as 43-year-old Julie Maldonado, was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police were notified on Sunday that she has since died as a result of her injuries.

Investigators believe Polk was intoxicated at the time of the crash. Witnesses described his vehicle fleeing an unrelated hit-and-run incident involving a mailbox at a nearby residence.

He is now facing charges of intoxication manslaughter and collision involving death.