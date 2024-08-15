"Feels-like" temperatures across North Texas to reach up to 112 degrees this weekend

NORTH TEXAS – Temperatures as the weekend approaches are forecasted to reach 105 degrees, which is why CBS News Texas meteorologists issued weather alerts from Friday through next Wednesday.

Temperatures will range from 103 degrees to 105 degrees and "feels-like" temperatures will reach 110 degrees to 112 degrees.

From Thursday through Saturday, the ridge of high pressure strengthens over the southwest. It will then shift east and expand with the ridge axis being over the Southern Plains from Sunday to Monday. This is when to expect the hottest temperatures. The ridge axis then retrogrades west and temperatures will fall a few degrees from Tuesday to Wednesday.

As the high-pressure center gets close to North Texas, the heat intensity builds and "feels-like" temperatures approach 110 degrees to 112 degrees early next week. This is the time to review heat safety plans.

While there isn't a weather alert issued for Thursday, there is a heat advisory in place for most of North Texas. Expect the high temperature to reach between 101 degrees to 102 degrees across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with a "feels-like" temperatures near 108 degrees to 109 degrees.

There was barely a cloud in the sky Thursday morning on the Dallas City Cam making for a beautiful view but the temperatures already feel in the mid to upper 80s in parts of North Texas.

Plan for a hot after-school pick-up on Thursday with the high temperature near 101° degrees and feeling warmer than that.

There isn't a drop of rain in the First Alert 7-Day Forecast, leading to an increased fire risk into next week.

