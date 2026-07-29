Expert shares how parents can protect kids as federal investigation expands across 9 states

A 14-year-old boy's decision to contact the Frisco Police Department about a Tennessee man's alleged communication with him online evolved into an arrest, federal indictments, and a federal investigation covering nine states because investigators are searching for more potential victims.

A federal indictment alleges 32-year-old Joseph Thomas Bowman, of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, used social media and digital platforms to contact minors and travel across state lines.

Bowman is charged with three counts in the Eastern District of Texas: coercion and enticement of a minor, sexual exploitation of children/child pornography, and traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

Joseph Dalton Bowman U.S. Attorney's office, Eastern District of Texas

"It is easier than one would think to manipulate victims into the trap of being trafficked or exploited," said Bianca Davis.

Davis, the CEO of New Friends New Life, has spent 28 years working with women and girls who have been trafficked and exploited in North Texas. They still work with youngsters now, she said, trying to fortify them from becoming victims.

Davis said online grooming has become one of the most common ways predators gain access to children.

"With the advance of technology and social media, online grooming has been one of the prime ways that these manipulators can get into the minds and lives of youth and adult victims alike," Davis said.

Frisco teen's report leads to federal investigation and arrest

Court records show the investigation started after the 14-year-old contacted police. The same records reveal the suspect had no criminal record. Investigators believe Bowman traveled from where he lived with a parent north of Nashville to North Texas for work before he was arrested April 27 at Dallas Love Field.

"It's normally someone who is looking to fill an everyday need, a child who's being bullied in school, who doesn't feel loved at home, and he's finding a way to fill those needs," Davis said.

"It's very hard to manage something that is so insidious"

Investigators said they seized two iPhones and an iPad from Bowman during the investigation. Frisco detectives said they found more than 39,000 images and nearly 5,800 videos on the devices. They also said more than 3,800 images and over 650 videos depicted infants and toddlers.

The review continues for detectives as they comb through another device, which they said contains approximately 80,000 additional photos and videos.

"And it's very hard to manage something that is so insidious, that happens every day, all the time," Davis said.

Authorities allege suspect targeted minors through social media, officials say

These devices, according to investigators, contained screenshots from the Sniffies app, video calls, communications with minors, alleged sexual contact with a minor, FaceTime calls, hotel room encounters, recordings involving an unconscious male, and evidence of alleged bestiality.

Court records even allege that Bowman bragged to others about sexually abusing child victims, including acts investigators believe occurred inside the home he shared with a parent.

The case now extends beyond Texas. Evidence identified by detectives includes potential victims in Tennessee, Florida, Virginia, Kentucky, South Carolina, New York, Kansas, and Missouri. Authorities said they are looking for additional victims in 17 cities like Tampa, Orlando, New York City, Brooklyn, Memphis, Nashville and Dallas.

Expert warns online grooming remains a growing threat

Davis, who is traveling to Washington, D.C., for the American Hotel & Lodging Association's "No Room for Trafficking" summit held around World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, said parents should focus less on identifying every possible warning sign and more on building trust with their children.

She said traffickers often convince children that mistakes they've made online will cause their families to reject them.

"If children know that it doesn't matter what they do, if they know that their parents will accept them and forgive them," Davis said. "It releases the hold that the trafficker can have over the child in most cases."

She also encouraged parents to stay involved in their children's online lives by knowing who their children communicate with, which apps they use, and what content they can access.

CBS News Texas contacted Bowman's attorney for comment, but has not yet received a response.

On Tuesday, a federal magistrate ordered Bowman detained pending trial.