Justice Department halts funds for programs for victims of hate crimes, child abuse, school violence and more

CBS News has obtained a list of 365 federal grant programs halted this week by the Justice Department, disrupting programs to help victims of hate crime and sex trafficking, children who've suffered violence, and refugees.

The department also paused programs aimed at reducing school shootings, efforts to combat domestic terror and an Emmett Till cold case initiative in the Southeast.

At least some of the grants were halted in memos sent Tuesday to nonprofit organizations by the Justice Department. The memos alerted program operators that the projects no longer "effectuate" Justice Department priorities. The cancellation of the federal grants caused disruptions at some nonprofit programs, according to organization leaders who spoke with CBS News.

The head of a nonprofit that helps youth crime victims in Oakland, California, called the funding freeze a "devastating blow."

Nancy Smith told CBS News she made plans to lay off 10 employees from her national "Activating Change" nonprofit, which helps provide sign language interpreters and legal aid to crime victims with disabilities and hearing impairments. Smith said 40% of her budget disappeared overnight.

The list was provided by a federal source with knowledge about the agency's funding of federal grant programs.

Programs halted by Justice Department Obtained by CBS News

The Justice Department told CBS News at least two of the grant funds, however, for the National Center for Victims of Crime in Maryland and The National Network to End Domestic Violence in Washington, D.C., have been restored since last week's memo was sent.

The National Center for Victims of Crime, in Landover, Maryland, warned CBS News on Thursday that it planned to shutter its national crime victims hotline because of the cancellation of its Justice Department grant. The hotline receives approximately 16,000 calls from crime victims every year. But one day after a CBS News report about the prospect that the hotline would be shuttered, the organization's director notified CBS News that the Justice Department restored the grant money.

A Justice Department spokesperson told CBS News the organizations that have lost their grant funding awards will have 30 days to appeal the decision.

"We are confident that these cuts are consistent with the administration's priorities while at the same time protecting services that tangibly impact victims," the spokesperson said.

The list of 365 grant programs notified of grant cancellations includes a broad array of initiatives to help crime victims and prevent violence.

The impacted organizations include a San Francisco-based organization that seeks to reduce hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, a New York organization that works to reduce school shootings, the "Emmett Till cold case investigations and prosecution program" in New Orleans, the "Matthew Shepard and James Byrd hate crimes training and technical assistance" initiative for crime reduction in Florida, a Michigan group that supports re-entry for young offenders and a Virginia group that helps human trafficking and sex victims.

Renee Williams, the executive director of the National Center for Victims of Crime, said she's grateful the Justice Department restored her grant funding, but told CBS News "our partners are still battling." Williams said the organization's crime victim hotline is a critical tool for those who suffer violence. Williams told CBS News, "After calling us, countless victims indicated that they had nowhere else to turn, but found hope, help, and comfort from our services."

Joe Griffin, executive of director of California-based Youth Alive! told CBS News the interruption of his group's federal grant would have a devastating impact on community initiatives.

"To do this ahead of summer, when we know there will likely be an uptick in violence, is really troubling," Griffin said. "We need our government to show up for our young people the way we do—every day, without fail."

Other projects that were notified of terminations of their federal grants include the following:

A Memphis, Tennessee, group that helps provide victims advocacy and support for non-English speaking crime victims

An Atlanta project that supports crime victims under the age of 18

A Bronx, N.Y. initiative to prevent overdoses

A Chicago-based study of elder-abuse victims

A Florida project to help ensure the safety of correctional officers

A Virginia-based project to help human trafficking victims.