FC Dallas' Louicius Deedson helps lift Haiti to the World Cup after 52 years

On Nov. 18, on the final day of CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers, Haiti National Team player and FC Dallas winger Louicius Don Deedson scored a goal in the ninth minute that would put his country up 1-0 against Nicaragua.

The 9th-minute strike heard across Haiti

Deedson might not have known in the moment, but that goal would soon uplift an entire nation and inspire the world.

"Everything happened so fast in the moment," Deedson said. "After, when I get home, I'm watching the video again, and I'm like, 'Wow, what a feeling to score that goal.' People talk about it every day, you know. Every time I look at my phone, I see something about it. It's an amazing feeling."

Haiti would go on to win their game 2-0.

What happened next was a moment that even Deedson admits he couldn't believe.

Haiti needed the Costa Rica vs Honduras game to end in a tie to qualify for the 2026 World Cup for the first time since 1974.

The Grenadiers were huddled up, watching the game on the field through a single cell phone.

The game between the two Central American countries would end in a final score of 0-0.

Once the final whistle sounded hundreds of miles away, Haiti's 52-year wait was over.

Joy amid chaos back home

"For me, this is probably the best feeling in my professional career so far," Deedson said. "It's my feeling, and then the fans' feeling, and then my family feeling back home calling me on the phone. You see the reaction of the population back home... even though the security in Haiti is crazy nowadays. The gangs control the country. That night, even the gangs went out to celebrate, so it was like everyone was together again."

As jubilant and historic as that moment was, Haiti itself is dealing with a much more grim reality.

The small country in the Caribbean is facing a dire humanitarian crisis.

Back in 2021, then president Jovenal Moise was assassinated.

Now, 80% of Port-Au-Prince, the nation's capital, is run by gangs.

Even Haiti's stadium, Stade Sylvio Cator, the place the national team has called home since 1934, was overtaken in March 2024.

"A lot of people are leaving their homes," Deedson said. "Even my house, my parents' house in Haiti, was ruined last year. No one has control of the country. It's very hard for us. I still have family back in Haiti. I have cousins, uncles, aunts... very close friends in Haiti, and they're going through it every day. Leaving their house, sleeping outside because the gangs have the area they're in right now. It's very tough for us because, even for us after the World Cup qualifying, we couldn't even go home to celebrate with anyone. We just had to do it over the phone."

Playing for more than a game

Because of the instability, Haiti had to play all of its World Cup qualifying games on the road.

Despite all the odds, they are back on soccer's biggest stage for the first time in decades, giving their fellow countrymen something to cheer about during the hardest of times.

For Deedson, taking the field this summer won't just be about winning; it'll be about bringing hope to his home, one touch of the ball at a time.

"The goal is to try to make Haiti go so far in soccer to see if that can change the country for more safety for the population," Deedson said. "We know we have a mission to do. I think this can make them even happier, because I think we have good guys on the team, and I think a lot of people will be surprised. I believe in the team. People just think, 'Ok, Haiti made it to the World Cup by accident,' but I don't think it was an accident. Obviously, having the first win in the World Cup for Haiti would be huge for us, for the country… and I think for everyone else. I think there's going to be a surprise in this World Cup, to be honest."