FBI seeks help identifying suspect in Fort Worth bank robbery with fireworks threat

The FBI is asking for help identifying the suspect who robbed a Fort Worth bank using fireworks as a weapon on September 4.

Around 1:15 p.m., a white man, 28 to 32 years old, wearing a dark baseball hat, sunglasses, a dress shirt and necktie, entered the Chase Bank in the 4200 block of Tarrant Parkway armed with fireworks, the FBI said.

He attempted to light the fireworks and demanded money and a bank employee's car key, according to the report. He did receive an undisclosed amount of money, but was not successful in getting the employee's car key.

The suspect left on foot and tried to steal another car key from a woman at a nearby business before fleeing the area, the FBI said.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds. He appeared to have acne scars on his face and crooked teeth, according to the FBI's report.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Dallas at 972-559-5000 or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov. The FBI said tipsters may remain anonymous.