FBI launches manhunt for former Plano man accused of exploiting minors, offers $25,000 reward

The FBI has escalated its hunt for a former Plano man accused of exploiting children online, offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that could finally lead agents to him.

Austin Jan Sy Yatco is wanted for his alleged role in exploiting minor victims between 2019 and 2021 as part of an online group operating on gaming and social media platforms, according to the FBI Dallas Field Office.

Authorities say Yatco and others coerced minors into producing child sexual abuse material – known as CSAM – and distributed it within the group and to others.

A federal arrest warrant was issued Jan. 23, 2026, in the Eastern District of New York. He is charged with conspiracy to produce CSAM and conspiracy to receive and distribute CSAM.

Investigators say Yatco is allegedly part of Greggy's Cult, an online network that predates a similar group known as 764.

Victims targeted worldwide

Members of these networks reportedly target vulnerable victims to engage in self-harm, create CSAM, commit acts of animal cruelty, exploit siblings, and, in some cases, encourage suicide attempts, according to the FBI.

Yatco has deep ties to Plano and is believed to be in the Philippines after fleeing the U.S.

Austin Jan Sy Yatco Federal Bureau of Investigation

FBI urges public to come forward

In a news release, FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock urged the public to share any information that could help agents locate Yatco.

"We are committed to apprehending Austin Yatco, bringing justice to his victims, and preventing future abuse," Rothrock said.

How to submit tips

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, the Dallas Field Office at (972) 559-5000, or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov or any U.S. Embassy or Consulate. Tips may remain anonymous.

The FBI Dallas Field Office is leading the investigation. Prosecution will occur in the Eastern District of New York.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.