First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday: Severe storms possible across most of North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Today was our transition day – temperatures cooled off into the 50s for most, and cloudy skies and north winds will keep a lot of us in the 40s on Friday.

CBS News Texas

Some scattered showers will be possible, so dress for warmth and to stay dry on Friday! Temperatures will start to warm back up this weekend, and we're near 80 by Sunday, but then comes the chance for severe storms.

We're still several days out, but the threat for severe weather late Sunday extends into North Texas, so CBS News Texas meteorologists have called a First Alert Weather Day.

The timing for this will be after dark – most will hopefully sleep through it with no issues. The dynamics look to be better up into Oklahoma, but as a front moves through we will have storms work across North Texas and they could be strong/severe.

As we get closer to the event, we'll fine tune the details. But for now, strong/severe storms are possible overnight Sunday. By daybreak Monday, we should be clearing out and Monday will be a pleasant day overall.

