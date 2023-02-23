Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday: Severe storms possible across most of North Texas

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

Severe storms possible across most of North Texas Sunday
Severe storms possible across most of North Texas Sunday 02:50

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Today was our transition day – temperatures cooled off into the 50s for most, and cloudy skies and north winds will keep a lot of us in the 40s on Friday.

unknown.png
CBS News Texas

Some scattered showers will be possible, so dress for warmth and to stay dry on Friday! Temperatures will start to warm back up this weekend, and we're near 80 by Sunday, but then comes the chance for severe storms.

unknown-1.png
CBS News Texas

We're still several days out, but the threat for severe weather late Sunday extends into North Texas, so CBS News Texas meteorologists have called a First Alert Weather Day.

unknown-2.png
CBS News Texas

The timing for this will be after dark – most will hopefully sleep through it with no issues. The dynamics look to be better up into Oklahoma, but as a front moves through we will have storms work across North Texas and they could be strong/severe.

unknown-3.png
CBS News Texas

As we get closer to the event, we'll fine tune the details. But for now, strong/severe storms are possible overnight Sunday. By daybreak Monday, we should be clearing out and Monday will be a pleasant day overall.

unknown-4.png
CBS News Texas
Erin Moran
Erin-Moran_cbsdfw.jpg

Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on February 23, 2023 / 5:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

