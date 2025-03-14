5 dead, 11 injured after 17 vehicle pileup in Austin

At least 5 dead, 11 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Austin

Five people are dead and 11 others are hurt after an overnight crash in Austin.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday, in the southbound lanes of the 13100 block of I-35, between Howard Lane and Parmer Lane.

Austin police said 17 vehicles were involved, including a semi-truck. Initial reports from officials said several people were pinned to their vehicles.

A crash involving 17 vehicles left at least 5 people dead and 11 injured in Austin on March 13. CBS Austin

Five people were found dead on the scene, including one adult, a child and an infant. Eleven others were taken to a local hospital.

Two adults were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Authorities are investigating what caused the crash.

Austin is about 200 miles south of Dallas.