Fat Squirrel Week winner waddles in from North Texas

The fattest, baddest, nut-loving squirrel around doesn't just live in North Texas — he rules all of Texas' state parks.

After out-chonking the competition in an online vote, this plump little legend — Chunkosaurus Rex of Dinosaur Valley State Park near Glen Rose — has claimed the crown as Fat Squirrel Week champion.

His stomping grounds lie about 60 miles southwest of downtown Fort Worth, in a park known for its prehistoric past.

A bracket of bushy-tailed beasts

Hosted by Texas Parks and Wildlife, the quirky contest featured 16 squirrels from state parks across the state, each vying in a bracket-style competition for the title of Texas' heftiest rodent.

Inspired by Alaska's famed Fat Bear Week, the event celebrates wildlife bulking up for winter — and gives the public a fun excuse to root for their favorite chunky contender.

Whitney Bishop / Texas Parks & Wildlife

Final four full of fluff

In addition to Chunkosaurus Rex, the final four fluffballs included Chunk Norris from Fort Richardson State Park, Nutella from Lake Mineral Wells State Park, and Stanley "The Texas Tank" from Cleburne State Park.

The winner beat out Chunk Norris in the finale.

Social media fuels the frenzy

Each squirrel earned its spot thanks to a standout seasonal physique and a whole lot of personality. Their photos quickly took off on social media, where fans followed the fluff-filled face-off using the hashtag #TexasFatSquirrels.