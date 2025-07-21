Family pushes for justice after North Texas man nearly cut in half on family vacation to the Bahamas

Family pushes for justice after Texas man nearly cut in half on family vacation to Bahamas

While a North Texas man nearly cut in half by a boat during a family trip to the Bahamas remains hospitalized in Miami, his wife is urging Bahamian authorities to arrest and charge those responsible, as the family continues to navigate his recovery weeks after the incident and hopes he can soon return to North Texas.

Brent Slough, the 42-year-old former Army Ranger who was run over by a boat in the Bahamas, had another surgery last week to address wounds that are too deep to suture.

"He is doing ok after that surgery," his wife, Whitney Slough, said. "So, we are now trying to figure out our plan of when we can get transferred to Dallas and what that looks like."

All the while, Whitney Slough continues to push for authorities in the Bahamas to arrest and charge the men on the boat.

Whitney Slough said her husband and their two daughters were snorkeling only about 20 feet from the beach when a small boat appeared along the shoreline.

"I saw this boat speeding so close to shore, and I was like, 'what the hell?'" Whitney Slough said.

"I felt like a thump thump, and I was like, 'did I just get hit by a boat?'" said Brent Slough.

Brent Slough almost had the lower half of his body sliced off by the propeller blade as it plowed over him.

"His bottom was almost completely detached from his legs," said Whitney Slough.

"My left leg wasn't functioning, and I felt like something was wrong with my lower body," Brent Slough said.

The trauma amplified when the couple's teenage daughter had to rescue her father with a float.

Meanwhile, the boat, captured on a security camera, kept going.

"So I surfaced and I looked to my right and I see two guys in a boat and one of them looks back and they just keep on going," Brent Slough said.

What followed was a harrowing trip in the back of a truck to an ambulance jet that would take Brent Slough to a hospital in the U.S.

"The doctor told me, 'please get to a hospital in Miami, you need to get to the U.S. for something this traumatic,'" said Brent Slough.

Wife hopes for justice after authorities release suspects

While he faces several more days in Miami, his wife has been shuttling between there and North Texas, where their children are preparing to return to school.

She is also continuing to put pressure on authorities in the Bahamas to criminally charge the occupants of the boat.

Whitney Slough said those three men have been identified and were briefly in custody but have since been released.

She hopes those who support her husband will help the effort to put pressure on authorities in the Bahamas to take action.

"I don't know what I should really say about this, but I feel like the more people that are calling them, the better to keep this front and center, so they really pursue criminal charges against these men that did this to Brent," said Whitney Slough. "I want justice for Brent."

Friends of the family continue to collect donations to help with medical expenses, including an air ambulance that will be needed to return Brent Slough to North Texas, which could come as soon as next week.

