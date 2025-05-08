Family of slain North Texas rideshare driver calls for justice and enhanced safety measures

The family of Tahirou Diallo, a 60-year-old rideshare driver shot and killed by a passenger, is speaking out.

Diallo, described as a pillar of the community, was working for Uber when he was shot just after midnight Wednesday on Mickey Street.

Police say the 30-year-old suspect, who has not been named, appeared to be highly intoxicated at the time of the incident.

On Thursday, many gathered to pay their respects. Family members say Diallo was a father figure to many and will be deeply missed.

"He was there when I was born. He was there for my naming ceremony and all that stuff… He was not someone that was taken lightly in our community. He cared about us a lot, and he was strong in his faith and his religion, and about making sure that you always take care of the people around you," said Jariatou Ngaruko, Diallo's niece.

Diallo's family is rallying together to support the wife and three-year-old son he leaves behind.

"He's not going to get to see his son grow up. When you take that one person's life, even out of that moment of anger, frustration you're feeling, it affects years to come. His son is not going to notice this until years to come," said Ngaruko.

Diallo's family is seeking justice and calls for rideshare companies to implement more safety features to protect drivers.

"They do a good job vetting their drivers so if they could do that same vetting for their riders, I think that would be if we could get anything from this," said Ibrahima Diallo, Diallo's cousin.

In a statement, Uber said, "We're deeply saddened by this devastating loss. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the driver's family during this incredibly difficult time. We are in contact with law enforcement and are supporting their investigation in any way we can."

Police say official charges, booking photos, and bond information will not be available until the suspect has had an opportunity to appear before a judge.