Family members of loved ones inside Irving Chick-fil-A during deadly shooting: "Cherish every moment you have"

Family of loved ones inside Irving Chick-fil-A during shooting: "Cherish every moment you have"

A growing memorial has been established to honor the lives of two individuals killed in a targeted shooting at an Irving Chick-fil-A on Wednesday.

The tragic event unfolded when Oved Bernardo Mendoza Argueta, 37, allegedly opened fire and proceeded to the kitchen where his wife worked. The two victims, Patricia Portillo, 49, and Brayan Alexis Godoy, 31, were shot and killed. Argueta's wife positively identified him as the shooter.

Irving police have not disclosed the nature of the relationship, if any, between the suspect, his wife, and the two victims. Sources indicate that Argueta is a Salvadoran national and that an immigration hold has been placed on him.

One mother, who wished to remain anonymous, shared that her son was working in the kitchen during the shooting and managed to escape by jumping out of a window.

"He just keeps telling me he's okay. But I don't know what's going on in his head right now," she said. "As a mother … I mean, you don't even have to be a mother, just as a human being … It is scary. Are we not able to go out and work? Can we not go out and have a decent meal at a restaurant?"

She brought flowers to the memorial, acknowledging how different things could have been. While grateful to still have her son, she expressed heartbreak for the families of the victims.

"Cherish every moment you have … All the moments you have. It doesn't have to be your child. Cherish your loved ones. If you miss them, call them. If you want to hug them, hug them. If you want to tell them you love them, tell them."

Chick-fil-A has not announced when the restaurant will reopen, but employees estimate it will remain closed for another two weeks.