Fairview residents concerned about proposed McKinney airport expansion

McKINNEY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Last week, we introduced you to some McKinney residents who are for passing a bond proposal in the May elections to expand the city's airport, allowing for commercial flights.

They say it will put the city on the map and boost the local economy. However, some residents in neighboring Fairview say there are negative, life-altering aspects they hope voters will consider.

It's the peace and tranquility that drew many Heritage Ranch residents to the 55+ community in Fairview. Mayor Henry Lessner says there's a lot of concern that could change.

"I hear from residents sometimes 50 or more times a week," he said.

Neighboring McKinney residents are voting on a $200 million bond package that would fund most of the city's plan to expand McKinney National Airport, adding commercial flights. At first, probably around 12 a day according to city officials.

"My biggest concern for my residents is noise," Lessner said.

"The bigger airplanes and the extra noise, pollution, and the extra planes coming across," resident Carol Crilley said.

McKinney Mayor George Fuller says growth at the airport is inevitable and believes in terms of the economic growth, this is the best option for the city.

In response to the noise he says:

"The environmental assessment identifies that the disruptive noise contours are contained within the property limits of the airport.

We also believe that the noise from newer, quieter passenger service aircraft, at the elevation they will be at by the time they are over neighboring cities, will produce less noise than the older, smaller piston planes currently flying at lower altitudes, doing training exercises."

"The runway as it's configured and will be configured points right at us and every plane that takes off or lands going in and out of that airport takes off or lands over the eastern part of my town, Lucas, eastern part of Allen as well," Lessner said.

Residents in these cities are not eligible to vote.

"It affects us and I think that's what's not really fair," Crilly said. "We're probably affected a lot more than most of the McKinney residents."

If the bond passes, there's two things Lessner would like to see:

Planes turn east when they take off to avoid directly flying over most of the town. He says this wouldn't be possible for the bigger planes. Limiting operating hours to daytime hours so residents won't be as affected.