Fair Park shooting leaves 4 injured, 1 dead

By CBS Texas Staff

DALLAS, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - One person is dead and four others are injured after a shooting in Fair Park Sunday morning.

Dallas police were called to a shooting just before 5 a.m. Al Lipscomb Way and Meadow Street where responding officers found two female victims with gunshot wounds. 

One victim died at the scene. The other victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition, the report states. 

Shortly after, DPD says three other gunshot wound victims, an adult female and two adult males, related to this incident arrived at a local hospital. 

This is an ongoing investigation and no suspect information or arrests have been made at this time.  

First published on July 16, 2023 / 2:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

