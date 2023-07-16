Fair Park shooting leaves 4 injured, 1 dead
DALLAS, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - One person is dead and four others are injured after a shooting in Fair Park Sunday morning.
Dallas police were called to a shooting just before 5 a.m. Al Lipscomb Way and Meadow Street where responding officers found two female victims with gunshot wounds.
One victim died at the scene. The other victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition, the report states.
Shortly after, DPD says three other gunshot wound victims, an adult female and two adult males, related to this incident arrived at a local hospital.
This is an ongoing investigation and no suspect information or arrests have been made at this time.
