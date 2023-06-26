Prepare yourself for extreme heat this week

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – As we move through this week, prepare yourself for the extreme heat.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for North Texas until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Feels-like temperatures could rise as high as 110 degrees or so. Make sure you take your precautions – drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks outside and check your backseat so that your kids and pets are safe from this heat.

Monday, for most of North Texas, we'll see sunny skies. Later tonight, we'll need to keep on First Alert Radar. A few showers and storms are possible toward our Red River Counties as a front lingers over the area. Most of our viewing area will be dry.

On Tuesday, we'll see continued sunshine and heat. Highs will be in the triple digits. Feels-like temperatures will be around 110 degrees or so.

More heat alerts will likely be in effect Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures will be in the triple digits with feels-like temperatures up to 110 to 115 degrees in a few spots. We'll keep you posted and will alert you to any heat advisories or excessive heat warnings.

As we push toward the Fourth of July holiday weekend this week, a few showers and storms are possible as a cold front drops toward our area and stalls.

On Saturday, the chance of rain is around 20-30%. Highs will be in the upper 90s to near 100.

For Sunday, the chance of rain is around 30-40%. Highs will dip into the mid 90s.