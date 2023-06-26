Excessive Heat Warning now in effect as triple digit heat bakes North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The heat advisory for North Texas has been upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning which will be in effect until 8 pm Tuesday, June 26.

Our high today at DFW was 101°, but the feels-like temp in the 3 PM hour was 116°.

Many spots were feeling like 110-115° at times this afternoon, and this trend is expected to continue through mid-week.

The National Weather Service has upgraded all of North Texas to an Excessive Heat Warning through 8 PM Tuesday.

For some areas to the west, actual high temperatures are expected to be as high as 106°, to the east, the "feels-like" temperatures could be as high as 115°.

An Excessive Heat Warning can be issued if actual temperatures are 105° or more, and it's also issued if the feels like temperatures are expected to be higher than 110°.

Tuesday's heat index is certainly going to be on the higher side looking to the rest of the work week, but as the ridge of high pressure moves almost directly over us into Wednesday, actual high temperatures are expected to be higher than 105° so the excessive heat warning may need to be extended into Wednesday.

By Thursday and into Friday, the ridge of high pressure is expected to shift to the east. While it will still be hot and humid, we may see conditions drop below heat advisory criteria.

The high-pressure ridge shifts east late week and breaks down by the weekend allowing disturbances to move in from the Northwest and a front to the south.

A few areas along the Red River will see rain on Saturday, but most of North Texas should remain dry with another day in the 100s.

Sunday the rain shifts a little further south and temperatures drop back into the 90s.

Rain chances will continue into the start of next week along with the "less hot" temperatures. Mornings are not providing much relief either, only "cooling" into the lower 80s.