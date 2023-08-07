Excessive heat warning continues with small chance of rain

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - It is back to school for some school districts Monday and we are back to the dangerous heat.

As school starts, CBS News Texas Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett is giving the after school forecast a grade of C, factoring in the excessive heat and the feels like temperatures near 110°+.

The First Alert Weather team issued another weather alert for Monday due to the excessive heat. Most of North Texas is included in the excessive heat warning, aside from our Red River counties.

The one glimmer of hope in the forecast Monday is a weak front that has slid into North Texas. There is a small chance we could see some showers in the forecast along the frontal boundary. Although, most of the rain will stay north of I-20 so most of us won't see any rain.

There will be a bit more cloud cover, though, which could help keep temperatures down in some spots. In fact, it looks like parts of North Texas will top out in the upper 90s for high temperatures, compared to the triple digits elsewhere.

This week will be another week of blazing hot temperatures with near record highs possible. We will see more excessive heat warnings this week. Remember to hydrate, stay in the A/C if possible, take breaks in the shade and check on the pets and elderly as well.