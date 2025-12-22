Excessive force lawsuit against Fort Worth police outside of Texas Republic settled

Gustavo Ayala Santander had an incident with former Fort Worth police officer Jose Salazar outside of Texas Republic. They have reached a settlement. Ayala, the last name he uses, is silenced per the agreement, his attorney said.

"After nearly three years of litigation - including a successful appeal to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals - Mr. Santander is relieved to finally put this incident behind him," attorney Blerim Elmazi said.

Fort Worth confirmed the settlement of the claims against former officer Salazar. The city said, "We are glad the lawsuit is resolved."

No other statements are available.

Salazar's attorney on record, Kenneth East, said he had "No comment" to offer.

The confrontation outside Texas Republic

In an exclusive interview with CBS News Texas in July 2024, Ayala said he had not returned to the Fort Worth establishment since he clashed with Officer Jose Salazar. A camera on a pole captured most of the action. Ayala remembered the incident vividly.

"I was in line trying to go downstairs into the parking lot area. And the bouncers told me it was locked out for a reason," Ayala said.

Waiting for his wife, he said, when the unexpected confrontation happened. In a police report written by Salazar, he said Ayala got agitated because he couldn't get through an exit.

That led to Ayala pushing an exit barricade into the officer, then taking a fighting stance, according to FWPD documents. Salazar said he punched Ayala after getting pushed in the chest.

An internal investigation by Fort Worth Police backed Salazar's account of the barricade. The encounter between the two became more physical. Salazar's report did not show that he pushed the man in the back to the ground, then the officer planted his punch.

CBS News Texas obtained police photos revealing the blood on Ayala's lower face. He was arrested for public intoxication. He said the charge was dropped.

Salazar faced an indefinite suspension (termination) from FWPD, effective six months after Ayala filed his lawsuit, even after nearly 16 years on the force, despite immunity.

"His settlement with the officer and the City marks an important step forward," Elmazi said. "This resolution demonstrates that while the road to justice and accountability can be difficult, persistence and commitment can ultimately lead to meaningful results."