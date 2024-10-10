Ex-Fort Worth divinity professor federally charged for child porn on work computer

FORT WORTH – A former Brite Divinity School theology professor is now facing federal charges after sexually explicit images of young children were found on his work computer, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Authorities said the federal probe began after TCU's IT staff found pornographic images, with file names such as "infant" and "toddler," on 62-year-old Charles Bellinger's computer.

Brite Divinity School is on the TCU campus but is not a unit of TCU.

"On a hard drive and an SD card removed from Dr. Bellinger's office, investigators found multiple sexually explicit images of pre-pubescent minors," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a release.

Authorities said a forensic investigation of multiple encrypted devices seized from a locked safe in Bellinger's former office is ongoing. A search warrant was also executed at Bellinger's home.

Bellinger, who served as a theological librarian and professor of theology and ethics at Brite Divinity School, immediately lost his position after he was charged with possession of child pornography and arrested on Oct. 4.

"The behavior outlined in the criminal complaint against Charles Bellinger, a former faculty member, is repugnant and the antithesis of our values and mission," Vanessa A. Daley, a Brite Divinity School spokesperson, said shortly after Bellinger's arrest.

"When Brite administration was made aware of these allegations, we immediately initiated our own investigation, cooperated with law enforcement, shut down his access to school technology, personnel, and facilities, and placed him on immediate administrative leave before terminating his employment shortly thereafter.

"We are cooperating fully with law enforcement and are grateful for their service in protecting children from abuse of any kind. We keep in our prayers all of those hurt by this horrific situation, especially the children."

The U.S. Secret Service, the Fort Worth Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, and TCU campus police joined in the investigation.

If convicted, Bellinger faces up to 20 years in federal prison.