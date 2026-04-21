Ex‑Azle High special ed teacher charged in alleged student assault, police say

Police have arrested a former Azle High School special education teacher accused of assaulting a student after an incident reported on campus earlier this month.

Sawyer E. Stinchfield, who recently resigned, is charged with assault against an elderly or disabled individual, a Class A misdemeanor, according to Azle police.

Azle officers responded on April 13 to a reported incident at the high school in the 1200 block of Boyd Road in Tarrant County. School staff told police that Stinchfield was accused of assaulting a student.

Sawyer E. Stinchfield Tarrant County Jail

State records show Stinchfield's Texas Education Agency-issued special education credentials remained active as of late Tuesday afternoon. His certification was granted in 2025 and is set to expire on April 30, 2031.

"Azle ISD does not tolerate conduct that jeopardizes student safety or dignity and remains committed to providing a safe and supportive learning environment for all students," the district said in a notice to parents.

The district said the alleged incident involving Stinchfield occurred on April 9 at Azle High School. Officials investigated, placed him on leave, and reported the allegation to law enforcement and state agencies. Parents of students in his classroom were notified.

Stinchfield has since resigned and will not return to the district, according to the district.

Azle ISD said it is fully cooperating with police as the investigation continues and noted that it is limited in what it can release due to the active criminal case and personnel confidentiality laws.

No additional details were released because the investigation is ongoing, police said.

CBS News Texas will update this story as more information becomes available.