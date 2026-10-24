North Texans remember boy allegedly killed by his mother: "He was a beautiful, beautiful boy"

The Everman community gathered Saturday for a candlelight vigil at Clyde Pittman Park to remember Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez.

City officials said Noel's story touched hearts across the community, prompting the public memorial. Residents gathered in prayer, many wearing light blue, Noel's favorite color, to honor his life.

Just last week, the 6-year-old was laid to rest in a private funeral in Arlington, more than three years after he disappeared in 2023.

Noel's remains were found in May, buried in the backyard of his former Everman home. His mother, Cindy Rodriguez Singh, was arrested and charged in his death after being extradited from India, where she had been living since his disappearance.

"It just hit close to home," said Felisita Espinoza, who knew Noel. "It's a very personal, a very sad situation."

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez CBS News Texas

Maria Herrera, who lives in Everman, shared a similar sentiment.

"It hurts, it really hurts, everything he went through," Herrera said. "And I don't know how someone can do that to a child."

Officials said Noel's story has had a global impact.

"It's not a matter of closure. It's another step in the process for justice," said Everman Police Chief Al Brooks. "As far as what I hope it does for the community tonight, I hope it brings everybody together. I hope it makes people hug their kids a little bit tighter, and I hope they remember that kids are vulnerable and they need adults, they need parents."

Catherine Townsend lives in Grand Prairie. She's followed the case since it first made headlines. She came to support the family and give them this toy.

"Looking at his videos, he was a beautiful, beautiful boy," said Townsend. "And he should have never been hurt. You know, just selfishness."

Officials announced that the family agreed to have Everman as Noel's final resting place. Many are hoping he'll be remembered for his life, not the circumstances of his death. And as Noel's smile brought joy and light, the community is carrying that light forward, overcoming darkness with love.

"He will never be forgotten," Espinoza said. "Justice needs to be done for this baby boy."

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to Alliance for Children, which is a non-profit organization in Tarrant County that helps kids going through trauma and child abuse.