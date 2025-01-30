Watch CBS News
Local News

UT Arlington campus returns to normal operations after fire in a natural gas well prompts evacuations

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

ARLINGTON — Campus operations have returned to normal after a fire in a natural gas well near the Continuing Education building at the University of Texas Arlington prompted evacuations.

Students were sent a MAV Alert to evacuate Thursday late afternoon.  

UT Arlington police said the fire has been extinguished.

This is a developing story. CBS News Texas will provide updates as soon as they are available.

S.E. Jenkins

S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.