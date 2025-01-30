UT Arlington campus returns to normal operations after fire in a natural gas well prompts evacuations
ARLINGTON — Campus operations have returned to normal after a fire in a natural gas well near the Continuing Education building at the University of Texas Arlington prompted evacuations.
Students were sent a MAV Alert to evacuate Thursday late afternoon.
UT Arlington police said the fire has been extinguished.
