Euless memorial Garden of Angels marks 25th year honoring victims of murder

A Euless memorial for murder victims observed its 25th anniversary last weekend.

The Garden of Angels began with a single cross in honor of Amy Robinson, who was killed in a field nearby. A quarter-century later, the garden holds numerous crosses for murder victims across North Texas.

More than 150 crosses stand in the garden, each one representing a loved one who was murdered.

"We're kind of like a big family," said Paislea West.

The garden is a bittersweet place for West. Her sister, Kaytlynn Cargill, was killed seven years ago at the age of 14.

"She was outgoing and vivid, bright," said West. "She was so excited to just explore the world and meet new people. She was so caring."

West has spent the years since her sister's murder learning to cope.

"As I got older, it slowly started to hit me more," she said. "I think now I've kind of come to terms with the fact that my sister's gone. Her life was taken, and I'll never see her again."

She now sees the garden as a source of support.

"It connects you with other people who have gone through the same thing as you... and it's so helpful to know that you're not alone," West said.

Larry Maifield, one of the curators of the Garden, agrees.

"We have these events," he said. "People come up on the stage and tell about their loved one who died before their time. It helps to make the pain go away. The grief will never end... But it helps a little bit."

Stories told. Laughter and tears shared. A community of people who love and support one another.

The Garden of Angels brings peace to the survivors.

"Usually when the average person sees all the crosses," said West. "They think, 'what a tragedy.' When I look [at] it, I think, 'wow... All of those victims are out here. People are bringing awareness to them, and people are being their voice.' I think that's such an empowering thing because we get to represent them as a whole and bring justice to them."