Texas Game Wardens credit K-9 for capture of escaped inmate in Erath County

Texas Game Wardens say one of their K-9 officers helped them locate an inmate who had escaped from jail in Erath County on Monday.

In a photo post shared to X, the wardens said Lola, her handler, and a pilot with the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program helped state and local law enforcement find the man. The photo showed the inmate and Lola, both covered in mud, after his capture.

Texas Game Warden K9 Lola, her handler and a pilot with our Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program assisted local and state law enforcement partners in Erath County today following an escape from the jail. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/5VECgS2C06 — Texas Game Wardens (@TexasGameWarden) August 4, 2026

Texas Game Wardens said Lola captured a scent from the suspect's discarded pants and followed it for more than a mile across streets, past businesses, and down alleys until she reached the Bosque River.

"FYI, ditching your pants doesn't equal ditching your scent when you have a pro like Lola on your trail," the game wardens said.

The wardens said Lola easily led her handler to the suspect's location across the river. He was then taken back into custody by the Erath County Sheriff's Office. The Texas Game Wardens reassured readers that Lola got a bath after the capture.

As of publication, it's unclear how the escape occurred.

While the suspect's face was blurred in the photo shared by the game wardens and the post left the suspect unidentified, the Erath County Sheriff's Office shared a Facebook post on Monday that an inmate named Treston Nolte had escaped from custody. At the time, he was described as wearing a black-and-white striped inmate uniform. The post was later updated to indicate that Nolte had been brought back to custody.

Nolte has apparently evaded law enforcement recently. In June 2026, the Gatesville Police Department said on Facebook that he escaped from a patrol vehicle during a traffic stop. The department said he turned himself in to the Coryell County Sheriff's Office three days later.

Jail records show Nolte, who is from Gatesville and was originally arrested by the Coryell County Sheriff's Office, was charged with escaping while being arrested or confined, a felony, for that June 2026 incident. Bond for that charge was set by a judge at $50,000. Records also indicate he was originally arrested in Coryell County that month for a 2024 charge of driving while intoxicated, third offense or more. Bond on that charge has been set at $250,000.

Erath County is located about 108 miles southwest of Dallas. Gatesville is located about 68 miles southeast of Erath County and 134 miles southwest of Dallas.