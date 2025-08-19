House committee to make Epstein files public after Justice Department subpoena

Washington — The House Oversight Committee intends to release some of the documents from the Justice Department about the case involving convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

The committee expects to receive the documents later this week after issuing a subpoena in August to the department for records related to Epstein, a well-connected financier who was convicted of sex trafficking and died in federal custody in 2019.

Controversy has swirled around the Epstein files in recent months, after the Justice Department issued the findings of an internal review that was met with anger by many of President Trump's supporters. The review found no "client list" or evidence that Epstein had blackmailed prominent figures. Still, the issue divided Mr. Trump's base, spurring calls for greater transparency.

The committee spokesperson said the panel plans to release files after a review is conducted and redactions are made.

"The Committee intends to make the records public after thorough review to ensure all victims' identification and child sexual abuse material are redacted," the spokesperson said in a statement to CBS News. "The Committee will also consult with the DOJ to ensure any documents released do not negatively impact ongoing criminal cases and investigations."

CNN first reported that the House Oversight Committee plans to release some of the Epstein documents.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said Monday that the Justice Department was complying with the subpoena, which set an Aug. 19 deadline, and would begin sharing the records with the panel on Friday.

"There are many records in DOJ's custody, and it will take the Department time to produce all the records and ensure the identification of victims and any child sexual abuse material are redacted," Comer said in a statement. "I appreciate the Trump Administration's commitment to transparency and efforts to provide the American people with information about this matter."

The committee also earlier this month subpoenaed a slew of former attorneys general and FBI directors, as well as former President Bill Clinton, for testimony. On Monday, former Attorney General William Barr testified before the committee behind closed doors.