Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder speaks directly to mom who anonymously surrendered newborn in Ennis: "Your baby is safe"

Monica Kelsey, her voice steady with empathy, directed her words Thursday to a mother who anonymously surrendered her newborn in an Ennis fire station baby box last month.

Ennis Fire Department

"Your baby is safe," said Kelsey, founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes. "Your baby is being cared for with the utmost respect and love that we can give."

She emphasized that the baby is likely already with a forever family.

"We don't know your story," Kelsey said. "We don't know your circumstances. But we do know your pain. We know that this was not an easy decision for you."

Kelsey made the comments during a news conference hosted by the city of Ennis and featuring Mayor Lynda Isbell, Fire Chief Bill Evans, and representatives of Impact Communities, which provided a grant to help pay for the baby box installed at the Safe Haven Baby Box at Fire Station No. 3.

Program growth and national numbers

Safe Haven Baby Boxes, founded in 2015, has 21 boxes in Texas and 447 in the United States. Since its inception, 79 babies have been surrendered through boxes, and 197 have been handed off, Kelsey said.

"Thank you, Ennis, for allowing us to put a hole in your million-dollar firehouse to save the life of this child," Kelsey said.

Texas' Safe Haven law, known as the Baby Moses law, allows the legal and anonymous surrender of unharmed newborns up to 60 days old at fire stations and other designated sites.

Kelsey calls decision heroic

"This never gets old, standing in front of the camera, talking about a brave parent who walked up to this box and basically said I want what's best for my child, and it's not me," Kelsey said. "And that is one of the most heroic things a mother can do to save the life of her child."

Kelsey said the parent made a heroic decision: "I want what's best for my child, and it's not me."

She urged the mother to seek support if needed.

"There are resources for you," Kelsey said. "They are free. You can remain anonymous, just as you have today, by using the Safe Haven Baby Box. Just contact us."

Officials praise first responders

Evans, the city's fire chief, said the Safe Haven Baby Box "performed as it should have."

Isbell praised first responders – including firefighters, Allegiance Mobile Health EMS, and city staff – for receiving, evaluating, and connecting the newborn to medical professionals, and emphasized that families need to know that safe, supportive, life-affirming options exist.

She also thanked city leadership, the Safe Haven Baby Box organization, and Impact Communities, whose grant funded the installation.

Raising awareness for families in crisis

"Most importantly, today is an opportunity to raise awareness," Isbell said. "If sharing the moment helps even one person understand safe, surrender options and the resources available to them, then this conversation has made a meaningful difference."

Isbell said families should know that safe, supportive, life-affirming options exist when they face difficult circumstances.