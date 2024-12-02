Ennis ISD classes canceled on Monday due to ongoing boil water notice

The City of Ennis remains under a boil water notice on Monday, impacting thousands and canceling classes for Ennis ISD.

It's been an ongoing issue for days due to an eight-inch water main break at the intersection of I-45 and Highway 34 on Saturday. The city said that as of Sunday night, out of the seven main breaks, three have been fixed.

Ennis ISD canceled classes for students and staff on Monday. On social media, the school district said it will continue to monitor the situation.

For households that have running water, the city said to boil water for at least one minute to ensure harmful bacteria is killed. This includes drinking water for humans and pets, water for cooking, making ice and brushing teeth. The city said it's safe to shower, but said to not swallow the water.

Cases of water bottled will be handed out on Monday at Fire Station No. 1, located at 1700 W Lake Bardwell Dr in Ennis beginning at 8 a.m.

The city asked residents with running water to boil before use and leave the bottled water to those who don't have running water. Cases of water are limited to one per car.

The city said it's safe to use water to run laundry and dishwashers since most machines have sanitation cycles.

Once water is restored, the city will send a sample to a lab to test if it's OK to drink.

The city said they have crews working around the clock to repair the breaks and restore water service.