Enjoy free admission to Texas state parks this Sunday

TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - This Sunday, entrance to any Texas state park is free, as part of continued centennial celebrations.

Entrance sign to LBJ State Park and Historical Site near Johnson City Texas. Getty

"Texas Parks and Wildlife Department wants to continue to connect everyone to our beautiful parklands and we hope that Texas State Parks Day will give someone new the opportunity to discover what makes our state parks special," said Rodney Franklin, State Parks Division Director. "This centennial has highlighted the work that past and current staff have accomplished in the last 100 years to make parks welcoming places for all visitors. We hope that folks take advantage of the opportunity to see these unique pieces of Texas this weekend and for the next 100 years."

Texas has more than 80 parks throughout the state to offer a wide variety of outdoor day-use activities such as wildlife watching, walking or hiking, park programs, camping, biking swimming, paddleboarding and many more.

Click here for a list of activities and events in a park near you.

Ahead of Veteran's Day, Texas State Parks is also reminding visitors of new Parkland Passports available to Veterans. The passports are available at no cost and grant the cardholder free entry to all Texas State Parks.

"Texas has always valued it's veterans, which is why they now have the option for free access to state parks through the new parklands passports," said Franklin.

Reservations are recommended and can be made here. Parks will operate as they normally do and will control admissions by their established capacity limits.

All other fees will still apply on that day.

For more information about the passport visit the Texas Parklands Passport page.