Engine failed before McKinney plane crash that killed 2, injured 1: NTSB

NORTH TEXAS – Left engine failure led to a plane crash that killed two and injured one in McKinney last month, a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board says.

The June 27 Cessna crash claimed the lives of 67-year-old pilot Michael Lewis of Forney and 53-year-old Gustavo Moreno of Royse City. It also seriously injured 35-year-old passenger Randy Williams, who is still recovering from 22 injuries.

The purpose of what was supposed to be a 30-45 minute flight from McKinney National Airport was to check the installation of new avionics equipment, the NTSB said. The passengers were employees of the company that installed the equipment. The plane was registered to Forney-based Hunger Relief Ministries.

"Shortly after liftoff, (the plane) reported losing the left engine," the NTSB report said.

After some discussion with Air Traffic Control, the plane was cleared to land in any direction necessary.

According to the NTSB, a witness reported hearing the airplane's engine go from loud to a "bogged sound," indicating possible engine failure. The witness, who was near the taxiway, saw the plane drifting left with its landing gear extended. It appeared the plane lost left engine power, moved slowly, and began turning left before rolling upside down and crashing about 0.7 miles southeast of the runway's end.

The NTSB said the plane's speed decreased to 65 knots then back to 70 knots – after being at 99 knots – before crashing into a gravel mound.