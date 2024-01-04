Emergency resources activated by Gov. Abbott ahead of winter weather system

AUSTIN — The State of Texas and the Texas Division of Emergency Management have activated emergency response resources in anticipation of the coldest air of the winter season. The weather system is expected to affect Texas starting today and persist into the next week.

"With Texas facing multiple weather threats in the forecast through next week, TDEM urges Texans to enact preparedness measures to ensure you and your loved ones remain safe," said Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd.

"TDEM encourages Texans to monitor local weather reports, follow instructions from all emergency management officials and first responders, and keep emergency supplies close by in case they are needed. State resources are ready to respond to requests for assistance from our local partners," Kidd continued.

Governor Abbott has placed several state emergency response resources and departments on standby, including the Texas Department of Transportation, Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Public Utility Commission of Texas, and others.

If you need to travel in the next several days, be sure to check road conditions before going out, and avoid going around barricaded roads.

For additional information, visit TexasReady.gov, DriveTexas.org, and TexasFlood.org.