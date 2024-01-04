Watch CBS News
Rain overnight, fog tomorrow morning, cooler temperatures on the way

By Jeff Ray

NORTH TEXAS - The dense fog advisory this morning included a bonus. The season's first ice fog warning for our northern counties!

When fog forms near freezing temperatures, the fog droplets can freeze on bridges and overpasses. There were no reports of travel problems this morning, but it's a reminder that our foggiest months are December and January, which are also our coldest months. Be extra careful on any winter morning when there is fog.

The bigger story is the rain tonight. Despite clearing out nicely this afternoon, clouds and rain are right back in tonight. It'll be mostly light rain with a few rumbles of thunder overnight.

The chances of rain peak in the middle of the night and quickly drop close to daybreak.

Rainfall amounts look rather modest for the metroplex, though our eastern counties could end up with an inch more of rain.

This rain is expected to move east by the morning commute tomorrow. Thick fog will quickly form behind the rain (there should be light fog while it rains overnight).

Please drive with caution tomorrow morning; visibility could become an issue on the roads. The good news is that there will be no freezing fog because temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Once the rain and fog clear away, it should be a decent winter afternoon. A dry weekend is in store for us, with a warm, breezy day on Sunday.

The next rain event will be quickly upon us on Monday morning. A few storms are possible on a breezy day. Later that night, the winds turn to the northwest and start howling. 

There's a possibility of encountering a mix of light rain and snow although currently, it seems unlikely to accumulate. Travel should remain unaffected. However, Tuesday morning wind chills are expected to drop into the teens across many areas!

Forecast models continue to show an invasion of arctic air by M.L.K. weekend, it could be our first hard freeze for the metroplex. So far, the coldest it's been at DFW is only 31 degrees and we've only had two freezes this season.

That cold day on Tuesday won't linger, we should have a nice warm-up again by mid-week.

