Ellis County officials warn runoff from Sherwin-Williams plant fire will kill fish

Annie Gimbel

CBS Texas

ELLIS COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas) - The impact from Monday's fire at the Sherwin-Williams paint plant in Garland continues, as officials in Ellis County have warned runoff is contaminating surrounding waterways. 

Runoff from the early morning fire on Aug. 7 has entered tributaries that feed into the Trinity River, according to a news release from the Ellis County Office of Emergency Management. 

There's no danger to the public, but contamination will kill fish in the affected area, the agency said. Thus, people shouldn't fish or touch those waterways while contaminant testing and cleanup continues. 

Additionally, the agency said their current concern is the presence of firefighting foam. Now, five days later, the foam is still visible on the surface of the water. 

The Environmental Protection Agency activated a poison control center for those who may have had contact with an impacted creek and aren't feeling well. They're urged to contact 1.800. 222.1222 at anytime for help. 

The paint plant is located at 701 S. Shiloh Road.

