Your Friday Morning Headlines, August 11 President Biden declared a state of emergency in Hawaii as the now-contained wildfires on Maui killed 55 people. The Writers Guild of America and Hollywood Studios continue negotiations to end the 100-day strike. The three-day tax-free shopping weekend on back-to-school clothes and supplies begins Aug. 11. New research suggests taking just four thousand steps a day, instead of the previously believed 10,000 steps, will start to lower your risk of dying from any cause.