Former DEA agent educates community members on dangers of fentanyl

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – There's an overwhelming effort to educate Americans about the dangers of fentanyl.

The federal government's High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program is partnering with local communities to screen a documentary on the topic. Also, bringing in experts to answer questions.

Monday night's event took place at Texas Woman's University in Denton.

At the free event, Retired DEA Special Agent in Charge Keith Brown told attendees pills laced with fentanyl are being seized by law enforcement daily.

"It's incredible how many millions of pills flow across the Southwest border every day," he said.

He said they're being sold to people from all walks of life who often think they're purchasing other pain or anxiety drugs.

"Our son, age 35, passed away from fentanyl poisoning only eight weeks ago," Rhonda Ross said. "Right before Christmas. My son had a college degree, a really good job. An engineer in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Everything to live for."

Ross attended the screening of "The Fentanyl Factor" and talked with experts to learn more about the alarming increase of accidental overdose deaths.

"The DEA's Lab says six out of of 10 pills that they seize now contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl," Brown said.

"It's something that everybody needs to know and it's serious and it's an epidemic and it's taking our youth in huge numbers," Ross said.

Ross is now on a new mission to educate others.

"The only way that we can make his life mean something is to get the word out so that another family doesn't have to suffer this unimaginable heartbreak that we've had to endure," Ross said.

The presentation also touched on Narcan. It can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Law enforcement said these days, everyone should have this on hand.