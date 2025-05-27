Watch CBS News
Edmonton Oilers take 3-1 series lead over Dallas Stars with 4-1 win

Corey Perry scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play in the second period and Stuart Skinner made 28 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 Tuesday night to take a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference finals.

Perry finished with a goal and an assist, Leon Draisaitl also scored with a man advantage and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added two assists for Edmonton, which can advance to the Stanley Cup Final with a victory over the Stars in Game 5 on Thursday night, when the best-of-seven series returns to Dallas.

Jason Robertson scored on a power play in the second period for Dallas. Jake Oettinger finished with 29 saves.

Kasperi Kapanen and Adam Henrique added empty-net goals in the final three minutes to help secure the win for Edmonton.

Zach Hyman, who scored twice in Game 3, left after a first-period hit by Mason Marchment and did not return.

