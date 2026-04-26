East Texas woman accused of digging up her newborn's grave, deputies say

An East Texas woman was arrested after deputies say she dug up her newborn's grave and left the infant's remains on a driveway miles away.

Tamisha Cheyniece Drake, 33, of Lufkin, has been charged with abuse of a corpse, a state jail felony, according to the Angelina County Sheriff's Office.

Disturbed gravesite reported

Deputies were called to Davis Memorial Gardens in Lufkin after a report of a disturbed gravesite, the sheriff's office said in a social media post. A newborn's grave had been dug up, and the infant's body and burial container were missing, authorities said.

Investigators identified Drake as the mother, the sheriff's office said.

Tamisha Cheyniece Drake, 33, of Lufkin Angelina County Sheriff's Office

Mother admits to digging up grave

Drake admitted to digging up the grave during an interview and informed deputies where she left the container, authorities said.

Deputies found the infant's remains on the driveway of an unoccupied home on North Avenue in Lufkin, the sheriff's office said.

The infant had died shortly after childbirth in early April, according to authorities.

Agencies assist in investigation

Lufkin PD and Colonial Mortuary, which had provided the burial, assisted in the investigation, authorities said.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.