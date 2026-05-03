Car hits, kills man crossing East Loop 820 in Fort Worth, police say

Fort Worth Police are investigating after they say a man was hit and killed while trying to cross East Loop 820 late Saturday morning.

Officers said it happened around 10:35 a.m. near the exit to Brentwood Stair Road, and that the man was trying to cross from the southbound lanes to the northbound side by jumping over a retaining rall. However, police said a white vehicle hit him.

The man, who has not been identified as of publication, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle remains unknown as well.

An investigation remains ongoing.