Woman found dead on burned mattress inside East Dallas apartment, officials say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
CBS Texas

/ CBS Texas

A woman was found dead on a burned mattress inside an East Dallas apartment on Sunday, authorities said. 

Firefighters forced entry into her first‑floor unit after responding to an alarm with no answer at the door around 6:40 p.m., according to Dallas Fire‑Rescue.

Inside the apartment in the 2300 block of Highland Road, crews found the woman on what remained of a burned mattress, DFR said.

Firefighters pulled her from the unit, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. The remaining fire was extinguished, and "out taps" was declared at 7:26 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation pending findings from the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office. 

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

