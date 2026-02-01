Woman found dead on burned mattress inside East Dallas apartment, officials say

A woman was found dead on a burned mattress inside an East Dallas apartment on Sunday, authorities said.

Firefighters forced entry into her first‑floor unit after responding to an alarm with no answer at the door around 6:40 p.m., according to Dallas Fire‑Rescue.

Inside the apartment in the 2300 block of Highland Road, crews found the woman on what remained of a burned mattress, DFR said.

Firefighters pulled her from the unit, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. The remaining fire was extinguished, and "out taps" was declared at 7:26 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation pending findings from the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.