No threat after suspicious package reported near Earle Cabell Federal Building in Downtown, DPD says

The Dallas Police Department responded to a suspicious package near the Earle Cabell Federal Building on Friday morning and determined there was no threat.

The building house the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, the U.S. Attorney's Office and offices for other federal agencies including the IRS.

DPD received the call just after 8:30 a.m.

Video from the CBS News Texas Chopper shows bomb squad officers examining a trash can in a parking lot across the street from the federal building as all roads in the area were blocked off.

DPD said in a statement sent just before 10:30 a.m. that the Explosives Ordinance Squad cleared the package and no threat was found.