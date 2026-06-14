"Orange Suit Man" turns heads as Dutch fans take over Arlington Dutch fans flooded Arlington on Sunday, highlighted by a massive Orange Fan Walk ahead of the World Cup match. Among the sea of supporters was a well‑known Netherlands superfan whose all‑orange look — from a custom suit and glasses to Versace shoes and even matching underwear — has made him a global fixture at matches. What began as a joke between friends turned into a signature persona after stadium cameras picked him up years ago, earning him the nickname “Orange Suit Man.”