Duncanville ISD students required to carry clear backpacks starting Jan. 8

DUNCANVILLE – There's a new rule Duncanville ISD students will need to follow when they return from winter break.

Starting Jan. 8, students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade will be required to carry a clear backpack.

This means all backpacks, purses or tote bags must be clear on all sides to allow school district personnel to quickly view the contents. However, students can still carry a small non-clear bag to hold personal items like money, cell phones and hygiene products.

The clear backpack guidelines don't apply for extracurricular bags/cases or lunch boxes.

The district began handing out clear backpacks for free to students on December 1, 2023.

