Duel on the pitch turns into celebration at the bar: England, Croatia find cheers

Mike Evans has indoctrinated his wife and friends into getting on the England National Football Team fan wagon. He even gave them soccer jerseys to wear to the FIFA World Cup match against Croatia.

"My dad's from England. Grew up watching England," Evans said. "I supplied all the jerseys for everyone because every year I got a jersey for my grandma and we'd watch England play."

He, his wife Kayla, and two other friends joined the throngs of fans celebrating the English men's soccer team's victory over rival Croatia. The friends took shots, and Kayla had this message for the Croatians.

"Better luck next time," she said.

Robin and his brother Kojak are in Dallas for the men's matches. They did not provide last names, but did share their FIFA journey. Robin said he was in Mexico for 10 days and caught two games. He said he also went to Kansas, Nashville and New York before coming to Dallas Stadium for soccer.

"So, the adventure is only just beginning," Robin said.

According to the traveling English soccer fan, victory has made their fan base thirsty for beer. The fans chugged 5,000 beers at the Londoner the night before the game. A bar feat that would leave "99 bottles of beer on the wall" in search of a margarita.

"Well, we're talking a lot. People are going to be drinking a lot," Robin said.

Croatian fans aren't drowning their loss in ice-cold brew. There is another match to come and an opportunity to bounce back. In fact, a group of friends from Wichita, Kansas, hasn't let opposing teams send them to Splitsville.

"You know, if we had to lose to somebody, I'm glad we lost to friends," Dajana Seiler said.

Her team may have lost; however, Peter Newby said the group is still united.

"There's a level of soccer where everybody hates each other. Yeah, but our level is an understanding level," Newby said.